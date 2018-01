From the section

Newport County captain Joss Labadie and fellow midfielder Matty Dolan face fitness tests on hamstring problems ahead of Tuesday's game with Morecambe.

Both missed the weekend win over Crawley, but new loan signing Emmanuel Osadebe could make his debut.

Morecambe forward Callum Lang will also have a late fitness test on his ankle injury.

Fellow attacker Vadaine Oliver could again be absent as his partner was due to give birth this week.