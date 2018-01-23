Notts County v Crawley Town
-
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Luton
|28
|17
|6
|5
|63
|27
|36
|57
|2
|Notts County
|28
|14
|9
|5
|47
|30
|17
|51
|3
|Accrington
|27
|15
|4
|8
|47
|32
|15
|49
|4
|Wycombe
|28
|14
|7
|7
|52
|38
|14
|49
|5
|Exeter
|27
|15
|3
|9
|38
|33
|5
|48
|6
|Coventry
|28
|14
|5
|9
|31
|20
|11
|47
|7
|Mansfield
|28
|12
|11
|5
|41
|31
|10
|47
|8
|Lincoln City
|28
|12
|9
|7
|38
|27
|11
|45
|9
|Newport
|28
|12
|9
|7
|39
|32
|7
|45
|10
|Swindon
|27
|14
|2
|11
|40
|37
|3
|44
|11
|Colchester
|29
|11
|9
|9
|38
|35
|3
|42
|12
|Carlisle
|28
|10
|8
|10
|38
|37
|1
|38
|13
|Cambridge
|28
|10
|8
|10
|27
|36
|-9
|38
|14
|Crawley
|28
|10
|6
|12
|28
|33
|-5
|36
|15
|Stevenage
|28
|9
|8
|11
|37
|40
|-3
|35
|16
|Grimsby
|29
|9
|8
|12
|28
|39
|-11
|35
|17
|Cheltenham
|29
|9
|7
|13
|39
|44
|-5
|34
|18
|Port Vale
|29
|9
|5
|15
|32
|39
|-7
|32
|19
|Morecambe
|28
|7
|8
|13
|27
|38
|-11
|29
|20
|Crewe
|28
|9
|2
|17
|31
|45
|-14
|29
|21
|Yeovil
|28
|7
|7
|14
|38
|50
|-12
|28
|22
|Chesterfield
|29
|7
|6
|16
|30
|52
|-22
|27
|23
|Forest Green
|28
|7
|5
|16
|31
|50
|-19
|26
|24
|Barnet
|28
|5
|6
|17
|27
|42
|-15
|21
