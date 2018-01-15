BBC Sport - Man Utd 3-0 Stoke: Jose Mourinho pleased with second-half display
Mourinho pleased with second-half display
- From the section Man Utd
Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho says Stoke made it tough for his side in the first half but was more satisfied with how they played in the second half as they comfortably beat the Potters 3-0.
MATCH REPORT:Man Utd 3-0 Stoke
