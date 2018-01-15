BBC Sport - Man Utd 3-0 Stoke: Potters character pleases caretaker boss Eddie Niedzwiecki
Stoke character pleases Niedzwiecki
Stoke caretaker boss Eddie Niedzwiecki reflects on a "crazy" few days and says he is happy with the "character" shown by his side during their 3-0 defeat against Man Utd at Old Trafford.
