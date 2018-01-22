Alexis Sanchez: Arsenal forward joins Man Utd in swap with Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Manchester United have signed Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, in a swap deal with midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Chile forward Sanchez, 29, who almost joined Manchester City last summer, has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal.

City decided earlier this month that they would not pursue their interest in him as they felt making him their best-paid player may affect team morale.

Mkhitaryan, 29, moves in the opposite direction to Sanchez after scoring 13 goals in 63 appearances for United.

The Armenia international moved to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund for £26.3m in July 2016.

He has made only 10 Premier League starts this season and it is understood there was a breakdown in trust with Mourinho, who has made Sanchez his first signing of the January transfer window.

Alexis Sanchez has had less of an impact at Arsenal this season

How did it come to this?

Sanchez, who is set to receive a reported salary of £500,000 a week at United and will wear the number seven jersey, was announced by the club Twitter account with him playing 'Glory, Glory Man Utd' on a piano.

He has scored 80 goals for the Gunners since joining from Barcelona for £30m in July 2014, and was last season's top scorer with 30 goals in all competitions.

The Chilean almost teamed up with former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola in a £60m move last summer but that deadline-day deal collapsed when Arsenal failed to sign Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar.

Since that move did not materialise, Sanchez has had less of an impact, scoring 0.37 goals per game compared to 0.63 last season, with several pundits commenting on his on-field demeanour.

Former Gunners striker Ian Wright said in December that Sanchez looked as though he had "clocked off".

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger denied there was a rift between Sanchez and his team-mates, but admitted the uncertainty over his future has affected team morale.

And, with his contract at Arsenal due to expire at the end of the season - when he would be available on a free transfer, United have moved in.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan made an inauspicious start at United, being substituted at half-time of his full debut against Manchester City in September 2016

Mkhitaryan ends underwhelming United spell

Mkhitaryan, who has scored once and contributed five assists in 15 Premier League appearances this season, joined United when Mourinho pipped Wenger to sign him.

His last appearance was in the FA Cup third-round win over Derby on 5 January, and he was left out of subsequent Premier League matches against Stoke and Burnley.

In November, Mourinho said Mkhitaryan's performances had been "decreasing step by step".

Mkhitaryan made a modest start to his United career and did not start a Premier League game in almost three months after he was substituted at half-time during his full debut against Manchester City.

Yet his form improved during the second half of last season and he scored as United beat Ajax in the Europa League final in Stockholm in May.

Before he moved to Old Trafford, the Armenia captain was the 2015-16 Bundesliga player of the season, and scored 23 goals in all competitions.

Sanchez & Mkhitaryan in numbers

Since joining Arsenal in the summer of 2014, Sanchez has scored 60 goals and been involved in 85, more than any other Arsenal player in the Premier League. Only Romelu Lukaku, Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane have scored more.

Only Mesut Ozil (378) has created more goalscoring chances for the Gunners in the Premier League since August 2014 than Sanchez (272).

In all competitions, Sanchez has scored 80 goals and been involved in 121, more than any other Arsenal player since August 2014.

Arsenal have lost the past three Premier League games that Alexis Sanchez has not played any part in - 1-0 at Stoke, 2-1 at Watford and 2-1 against Bournemouth.

Mkhitaryan has made 63 appearances for United - 22 this season - scoring 13 goals.

'Good business for both clubs' - What they said

Media playback is not supported on this device Alexis Sanchez: five of his best Arsenal goals

Former England and Newcastle striker Alan Shearer: "I think it is good business for both clubs.

"Arsenal are getting rid of a player who doesn't want to be there, but they are also getting a player whose face maybe didn't fit at United, but who is much better than he's shown at United.

Ex-Arsenal striker Ian Wright: "The way Sanchez is playing [this season], I can't see how it is going to hurt Arsenal."

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke: "Having a player of that quality added to our squad, with the great ability we've already got upfront, this will be an absolutely fantastic deal for us to get such a quality player."

Ex-Manchester United and stoke defender Danny Higginbotham: "He's that match-winner. I'm not comparing him to Eric Cantona but he's one of them that can turn possibly a drab 0-0 into a 1-0."