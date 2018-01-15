Alexis Sanchez: Man City end pursuit of Arsenal forward

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Breaking news

Manchester City have decided not to pursue their interest in signing Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.

The club have decided the cost of pursuing the 29-year-old would be prohibitively expensive.

Manager Pep Guardiola, the club's owner Khaldoon al Mubarak and other senior officials are all in agreement.

It is understood the wages being demanded by Sanchez would have put him ahead of all City's star men, something the club decided they would not do.

More to follow.

