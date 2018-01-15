BBC Sport - Wales and Ryan Giggs - Together stronger?

Wales and Giggs - Together stronger?

  • From the section Wales

Ryan Giggs' appointment as Wales manager has been mostly praised, but there remains some who have doubts he is the right man for the job.

The 44-year-old former Manchester United winger succeeds Chris Coleman, who left for Sunderland in November.

Giggs won 64 caps between 1991 and 2007 and captained his country - but he was criticised for regularly pulling out of squads and especially for missing friendly matches.

