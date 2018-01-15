Ryan Giggs: New Wales boss says questions about commitment 'unfair'

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Proud' Wales boss Giggs was 'itching' to return to football

New Wales boss Ryan Giggs says he has been unfairly criticised by fans, and a desire to reach a major tournament with the country "burns" inside him.

Giggs, 44, played 64 times for Wales between 1991 and 2007 but, despite a trophy-laden club career, did not appear at a major international finals.

He was criticised for regularly pulling out of squads, and especially for missing friendly matches.

"I think it is a bit unfair, but football is about opinions," he said.

A Manchester United legend, Giggs is one of the most decorated footballers in history - winning 13 Premier League and two Champions League titles in 963 appearances for the Red Devils.

He has signed a four-year contract to succeed Chris Coleman, but is yet to decide on his backroom staff.

His first game in charge will be against China in Nanning on March 22.

'I'll give my all for Wales - as I did when I played'

Giggs, a former Wales captain, did not play in an international friendly between 1991 and 2000, leading some to question his commitment to the team.

He told BBC Sport Wales: "I played more than 1,000 games and I didn't get there without managing myself.

"Early on in my career I had problems with my hamstrings and missed loads of United games, but the criticism I'm getting is something I just have to deal with by winning games."

Giggs knows a key part of the job will be to form "good relationships" with clubs, and realises he will need to be flexible with them and his players.

"It's about managing what is best for the player and also for the country," he said.

"When you've got Champions League quarter-finals and you are asking the players to travel all around the world, it's about striking that balance.

"I want all the players to report for every game. That is impossible for whatever reason, so you pick a squad, some pull out and that gives others a chance."

Giggs is hopeful hard work and positive results will be enough to win over fans dubious about his appointment.

"Some will support you, some won't," he said. "The only way to change their mind is to give it your all, which I intend to do.

"I intend to be successful, I intend to win games, and that's all I can do. Everything else is out of my hands.

"The people who have got an opinion of me not giving my all, I can promise you that I did when I played for Wales and I'll continue to do that as Welsh manager."

Alan Shearer to Ryan Giggs: Good luck getting Wales players to friendlies

'The desire burns inside me'

Giggs won 34 trophies during his club career and was the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year in 2009.

But - like fellow United legend George Best, and Wales greats Neville Southall, Ian Rush and Kevin Ratcliffe - he never played at a major international tournament.

Wales were one match away from reaching the 2004 European Championship but were beaten by Russia in a play-off.

"It wasn't enjoyable going on holiday and watching my mates play in the European Championship or World Cup," said Giggs.

"All I could do was try to get to a major championship. I always believed we could do it.

"There were campaigns where after a few games we were out of it and it was frustrating. But it still burns, that desire to get there and I want to do it as a manager."

Giggs - who described his appointment as his "proudest moment" - said success in management would mean more than his playing accolades.

Speaking of his four matches in caretaker charge of United after David Moyes' sacking in April 2014, he said: "When I was manager it superseded anything as a player, because it is different, a different feeling.

"As a footballer it is what you do, you've done it since you can walk and you just go out and play. Managing and looking after your coaching staff and your players, the responsibility you've got for your fans... it is completely different.

"It is a responsibility I don't take lightly. There are going to be stresses, there are going to be highs and lows, but I am looking forward to it."

Wales and Giggs - Together stronger?

Talking to the players… or Sir Alex

Giggs intends to seek the advice of his senior players in the coming days.

He said: "I want to tap into all the good experiences they've had, the things that maybe frustrate them, and sometimes you might take their advice, sometimes you might not.

"You want to get as much background of things that have worked over the last few years."

Giggs spoke to former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson before his appointment, and says his mentor is one of many people he can call for advice.

"Our conversation was pretty short really, which is normal for a conversation with Sir Alex, which I don't mind. He just wished me luck and congratulations and said the phone is always there if I need him," Giggs added.

"I am fortune to have someone like that to lean on. But I am my own man and there are plenty of players who I played with who I can tap into their experience as well."