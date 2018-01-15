CHAN 2018: Libya open with 3-0 win over Equatorial Guinea

Morocco is hosting the 2018 African Nations Championship with matches in Casablanca, Marrakech, Tangier and Agadir.

Former winners Libya opened their 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) campaign with a 3-0 win over Equatorial Guinea in Group C in Tangier.

After an untidy opening 10 minutes it was Libya who found their rhythm first.

Saleh Taher scored the opening goal when he nudged the ball between the legs of a hesitant Cambio in the Equatorial Guinea goal.

Mohamed Aleyat, who set up all three goals, combined with Taher again five minutes later to make it 2-0.

This time Taher was left unmarked in the area and had a simple task to head the ball home.

For a short spell after that, Libya took control of the game and looked the most likely to score again.

Equatorial Guinea tried their best to push forward which disrupted the Libyans as the first-half became more scrappy with no further clear chances for either side.

That pattern continued in the second half as neither side managed to take charge and dictate the game.

Libya continued to put together the better moves without being dangerous while Equatorial Guinea lacked the pace to make the best of their possession.

The game was put beyond Equatorial Guinea in the 87th minute when Zakaria Alharash swept onto a ball in the six yard area and struck into the empty net.

It could have been worse with Libya hitting the post in the 90th minute through Abdelsalam Alaqoub.

Next up for Libya is Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea will play Rwanda, with both matches scheduled for Friday.