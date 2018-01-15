Riyad Mahrez: Leicester forward 'could cost over £100m'

Riyad Mahrez scored his seventh league goal of the season against Huddersfield on 1 January

Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez could be worth more than £100m, says Foxes manager Claude Puel.

Mahrez, 26, said in May that he wanted to leave the Foxes and Italian club Roma had three bids rejected.

But Puel says the Algeria international - who is still being linked with a move away - is "enjoying his football" with the 2016 Premier League champions.

"It is always the same thing about Riyad," said Puel. "It is just rumours, noise about him and other players."

Only two players have completed permanent transfers for more than £100m.

Paris St-Germain paid Barcelona £200m for Neymar last summer, while fellow Brazil international Philippe Coutinho completed a £142m move from Liverpool to Barcelona earlier this month.

France striker Kylian Mbappe will cost PSG £165.7m at the end of his initial loan spell from Monaco.

"Perhaps in the summer he will cost even more than £100m," Frenchman Puel added. "It is speculation and we cannot respond to all the speculation with information.

"We can see Riyad smiling and enjoying his football and enjoying playing with his team-mates - and it is the same in training."

Mahrez joined Leicester from French club Le Havre for a reported £400,000 in 2014.

He was voted the 2016 PFA Player of the Year as he helped the Foxes to their remarkable title triumph and has scored seven goals in 23 league games this season.