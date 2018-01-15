BBC Sport - WSL 1: Birmingham City Ladies 2-0 Bristol City Women highlights
WSL 1 highlights: Birmingham 2-0 Bristol City
- From the section Women's Football
Birmingham City Ladies claim a first league win since 1 October as they beat Bristol City Women 2-0 to lift them up to seventh in WSL 1.
MATCH REPORT: Birmingham City pick up long-awaited win
