Marcus Edwards: Norwich City sign midfielder on loan from Tottenham Hotspur
Norwich City have signed midfielder Marcus Edwards from Tottenham Hotspur on loan until the end of the season.
The 19-year-old, who has made one senior appearance for Spurs, helped England to victory at the European Under-19 Championships last summer.
Edwards will be ineligible to face Chelsea in the Canaries' FA Cup third-round replay on Wednesday as he was not registered for the initial tie.
"Marcus is a young player with huge potential," boss Daniel Farke said.
Speaking to the club's website, Farke continued: "He is rated as one of the biggest talents in English football but will need some time to adapt to a new surrounding and to the physical game in the Championship.
"Again, it's a sign of our way to work with young and talented players."
