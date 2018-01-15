Mark Bonner: Cambridge United appoint academy manager as first-team coach

Cambridge United have not lost a game since their 2-1 home defeat by Newport County on 16 December

Cambridge United have appointed Mark Bonner as their first-team coach after Mick Halsall left the League Two club.

Bonner had previously been the club's academy manager and will now assist Shaun Derry and assistant Joe Dunne.

"Mark's appointment is another positive move for the club. Having lost Mick, we felt it was right Mark took the step up," Derry told the club's website.

"His relationships with the young players that we are developing here will be pivotal moving forward."

Cambridge United are 12th in the League Two table and are unbeaten in their past five league matches.