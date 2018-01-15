BBC Sport - Who will make the League Cup decider?

Who will make the League Cup decider?

  • From the section Irish

The League Cup is at the semi-final stage and the four managers have their say as holders Ballymena host Cliftonville and Crusaders visit Dungannon Swifts.

The matches are scheduled for Tuesday night but a forecast of snow has put the games in doubt.

