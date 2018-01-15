BBC Sport - Who will make the League Cup decider?
Who will make the League Cup decider?
- From the section Irish
The League Cup is at the semi-final stage and the four managers have their say as holders Ballymena host Cliftonville and Crusaders visit Dungannon Swifts.
The matches are scheduled for Tuesday night but a forecast of snow has put the games in doubt.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired