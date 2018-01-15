Ryan Giggs: New Wales manager aims to win over doubters

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Proud' Wales boss Giggs was 'itching' to return to football

New Wales manager Ryan Giggs insists he will convince fans sceptical of his appointment by "winning games".

The Manchester United great, who has yet to decide on his backroom staff, was named as Chris Coleman's successor on Monday.

Some supporters questioned Giggs' commitment as a Wales player but he is determined to win them over.

"I'll do that by winning games. As long as I'm winning games those questions won't come up," he said.

"It's up to me to give it my all, which I will, my management team to give their all and also the players to make the country proud - just like they were two years ago at the Euros.

"I'm not on social media so I haven't seen much of the criticism. I know the criticism is going to come but the way to combat that is to win games.

"The beauty of football - everyone has an opinion. I took it as a player and now I have to take it as a manager. It's about striking that balance. All I can do is work as hard as I can to produce a winning team."

'Proudest moment of my life'

Giggs won 64 caps between 1991 and 2007 and captained his country - but he was criticised for regularly pulling out of squads and especially for missing friendly matches.

Before his appointment former club and international team-mate Clayton Blackmore told BBC Sport Wales their former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson had been responsible for the no-shows.

Giggs was in caretaker charge of the Red Devils for four games at the end of the 2013-14 season following the sacking of David Moyes and spent the next two seasons as Louis van Gaal's assistant, but left after Jose Mourinho was appointed manager at Old Trafford.

The 44-year-old was one of the most decorated footballers in the history of the sport - winning 13 Premier League and two Champions League titles among others - but ranks his appointment as Wales manager his crowning achievement.

"I loved playing for my country and now is probably the proudest moment of my life to lead the Welsh nation into the next two to four years, with the Euros and then the World Cup," Giggs added.

"We haven't been in a World Cup since 1958. I want to get this group of players there and I want to be part of that."

FAW technical director Osian Roberts (L) was interviewed for the Wales job and has assisted previous managers Chris Coleman (R) and Gary Speed

Backroom staff yet to be decided

The other candidates interviewed for the job were former Wales forward Craig Bellamy, ex-assistant coach Mark Bowen and Osian Roberts, the Football Association of Wales' technical director and assistant to Coleman.

Giggs has yet to decide on the make-up of his backroom staff but plans to speak to Roberts as part of the process.

"That's something I need to think about over the next few days but I've got my ideas. Whoever it will be will give it their all," said Giggs.

"There's a conversation to be had. What Osh [Roberts] has done for Welsh football over the last few years and will continue to do in his technical director role.

"There's a conversation to be had. I know Osh, how he feels about Welsh football, the passion. We will be speaking in the near future."