BBC Sport - Ryan Giggs: 'Proud' Wales boss was 'itching' to return to football
'Proud' Wales boss Giggs was 'itching' to return to football
- From the section Wales
Ryan Giggs speaks about his appointment as the new Wales manager after being unveiled on Monday.
The 44-year-old former Manchester United winger succeeds Chris Coleman, who left to manager Sunderland in November 2017.
Giggs has signed a four-year contract with the Football Association of Wales. He has yet to reveal who his backroom staff will be.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired