BBC Sport - Ryan Giggs: 'Proud' Wales boss was 'itching' to return to football

Ryan Giggs speaks about his appointment as the new Wales manager after being unveiled on Monday.

The 44-year-old former Manchester United winger succeeds Chris Coleman, who left to manager Sunderland in November 2017.

Giggs has signed a four-year contract with the Football Association of Wales. He has yet to reveal who his backroom staff will be.

