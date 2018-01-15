League Cup: McAree targets semi-final upset against Crues

Crusaders striker Jordan Owens beats three Dungannon opponents to the high ball

Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree says his team face a "massive task" to overcome league leaders Crusaders in Tuesday night's League Cup semi-final.

"It's going to be extremely difficult but we're looking forward to it and we'll do our best," said McAree.

"It is about staying in the game as long as possible and then try to get something out of it."

Holders Ballymena host Cliftonville in the other semi-final with both games in doubt because of expected snow.

The semi-finals were scheduled for last month but were called off because of frozen pitches.

"We don't get into many semi-finals so we have to challenge ourselves to overcome a massive hurdle in Crusaders," added McAree.

"We'll not go into the game being too open because the match will be dead and buried after a short space of time and that's the last thing we want."

There's been little to choose between Ballymena and Cliftonville in their meetings this season

Ballymena and Cliftonville have met three times this season with a win apiece, while the other encounter was level before being abandoned at half-time because of dangerous winds.

The Sky Blues have been on top form at the Showgrounds with nine home victories in a row.

"It will be a tough one - games between us have been tight this season," said United manager David Jeffrey.

"They've lots of firepower, lots of quality but we're the holders and we'll give it our best shot."