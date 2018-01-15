BBC Sport - Dion Dublin says black footballers 'stood on Cyrille Regis' shoulders'
We stood on Regis' shoulders - Dublin
- From the section Football
Former Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin pays tribute to his friend and fellow ex-England international Cyrille Regis following his death aged 59.
