BBC Sport - Cyrille Regis: Ex-West Brom striker a trailblazer, says emotional Brian Deane

Deane breaks down during Regis tribute

Former Leeds and Sheffield United striker Brian Deane pays an emotional tribute to Cyrille Regis following his death aged 59.

READ MORE: Former West Brom forward Regis dies

Top videos

Video

Deane breaks down during Regis tribute

Video

Vikings win thanks to 'Minnesota Miracle'

Video

Watch: Regis' spectacular goal of the season

Video

Ocean race team stage dramatic rescue

  • From the section Sailing
Video

'Wow!' - Shearer & Murphy on 'incredible' Liverpool v Man City

Video

WSL 1 highlights: Birmingham 2-0 Bristol City

Video

Highlights: England U19s get off to winning start

  • From the section Cricket
Audio

Cyrille Regis was my footballing hero - Dublin

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

How it feels when your NFL predictions finally come off!

Video

How do you solve a problem like Arsenal?

Video

Match of the Day

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skills for Life

Tumble Tots Eastbourne
Co-ordination Time

Tumble Tots Loughborough

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired