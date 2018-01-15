BBC Sport - Cyrille Regis: Ex-West Brom striker a trailblazer, says emotional Brian Deane
Deane breaks down during Regis tribute
- From the section Football
Former Leeds and Sheffield United striker Brian Deane pays an emotional tribute to Cyrille Regis following his death aged 59.
