Premier League predictions: Lawro v Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz

Manchester United needed a last-gasp Jesse Lingard goal to rescue a draw against Burnley at Old Trafford in December - how will they fare at Turf Moor on Saturday?

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson: "Burnley's poor run continued with their defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday, and they are now without a win in six league games.

"A late goal cost them a point against Liverpool too, and they have not necessarily been playing that badly, but the problem for Sean Dyche's side is that they have got to get out of their downward spiral."

Lawro is going for a 2-0 United win - do you agree?

Lawro scored 40 points in week 23, which leaves him in 3,518th place out of more than 350,000 users.

He will be making a prediction for all 380 top-flight games this season, against a variety of guests.

This week, Lawro takes on Pete Wentz, bass player with rock band Fall Out Boy.

Wentz claims - slightly tongue in cheek - to be an expert on the Premier League but he does know his stuff about the sport back in the United States.

Wentz part-owns American team Phoenix Rising with Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

Drogba also plays for the Arizona team in the United Soccer League, which is the second tier of the US football pyramid.

"With Drogba the interesting thing is that he controls his own destiny," Wentz explained.

"If he wins and goes to the play-offs, then that makes the team successful and he gets to move up.

"I think that is an interesting way to own a team - to be the guy who can literally change the fate of the team."

Drogba, 39, joined Phoenix Rising as a player-owner in April 2017 and scored nine goals in 13 appearances in the USL last season

Wentz also enjoys watching the US at World Cup finals - but will not get the chance this summer after they failed to qualify for the first time since 1986.

He told BBC Sport: "I only really follow football super-hardcore during the World Cup - but maybe not this World Cup!

"Our women's team is really good, though. Really strong and awesome."

Wentz also enjoys watching footage of Lionel Messi at his best, explaining: "Sometimes late at night I will watch YouTubes of Messi when he goes down the whole field and just embarrasses everyone.

"It is kind of mesmerising to watch that kind of thing."

Premier League predictions - week 24 Result Lawro Pete SATURDAY Brighton v Chelsea x-x 1-1 0-3 Arsenal v Crystal Palace x-x 2-0 2-1 Burnley v Man Utd x-x 0-2 0-2 Everton v West Brom x-x 1-1 1-0 Leicester v Watford x-x 2-0 2-1 Stoke v Huddersfield x-x 2-0 3-1 West Ham v Bournemouth x-x 2-0 2-1 Man City v Newcastle x-x 3-0 3-1 SUNDAY Southampton v Tottenham x-x 0-2 2-0 MONDAY Swansea v Liverpool x-x 0-2 1-4

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

SATURDAY

Brighton v Chelsea (12:30 GMT)

Chelsea are without Alvaro Morata and Pedro, who are both suspended after being sent off against in the FA Cup against Norwich on Wednesday night.

The Blues have lacked a cutting edge up front recently anyhow, and could only draw against Leicester last weekend - in fact, the Foxes should have beaten them.

Michy Batshuayi has struggled for form too but I still cannot understand why Chelsea are supposedly in for Andy Carroll - he is always getting injured.

So I think Brighton have got a decent chance of getting something out of this game, especially because they are at home.

On the road, the Seagulls have not scored a goal in six matches but, at the Amex Stadium, they have only been beaten once since their opening-day defeat by Manchester City, although they have drawn a lot of games.

Chris Hughton's side have been dragged into the relegation scrap and the last few days of the transfer window may help decide whether they stay up or not.

Like most other teams down there, they are trying to sign a striker. If they get the right man they might stay in the Premier League, but good luck with that, because everyone is looking for the same players.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Pete's prediction: There is a part of me that wants to say Brighton because I have a lot of friends from Brighton and I want to give them a shout-out - but I do think Chelsea are going to win. 0-3

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

It sounds like Arsenal are going to have a busy few days before the transfer window closes on 31 January.

With Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang among their targets, it seems that Sven Mislintat, the Gunners' new head of recruitment who used to work at the German club, has been busy too.

Theo Walcott has left already, Alexis Sanchez will be going, and Olivier Giroud could also leave as part of the Aubameyang deal.

Bordeaux striker Malcom and Manchester United forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan are the other players being linked with the Gunners.

I can see why they are trying to revamp their attack, but even if those deals go through, they have still got a soft centre.

It remains to be seen what they do about that part of their team, as opposed to players who go forward.

West Brom defender Jonny Evans would improve their defence but Manchester City are the favourites to get him and, if that is the case, then he will end up there.

Crystal Palace will be a tough nut for Arsenal to crack but I think Arsene Wenger's side will manage it.

The Eagles have only lost one of their past 12 league games - but that defeat came at home to the Gunners at the end of December.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Pete's prediction: Crystal Palace is a cool name but I think Arsenal are going to take this one. 2-1

Burnley v Man Utd

Alexis Sanchez could have joined Manchester United in time to feature in this game but, even if he hasn't, his impending arrival will lift the rest of the United team.

I don't think it matters where Sanchez fits into the Arsenal side - he can play anywhere across the front three, so I don't think that will be an issue.

Throughout this whole transfer saga, his playing ability has never really been an issue, but we now know that money is a major concern.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Pete's prediction: Who? Burleme? Burn-ley? Ah, I knew that one! I would say that Manchester United are going to win. 0-2

Everton v West Brom

Everton have just signed Cenk Tosun and Theo Walcott to bolster their attack, and they are obviously trying really hard to improve what has been a problem area for them.

With Walcott, I am not sure where he is going to play, and it is the kind of move where he could kick on or it could all go very wrong. It will be interesting to find out.

West Brom won last weekend, for the first time in the Premier League since the end of August, but they still need to add to their squad to boost their chances of staying up.

In fairness to Baggies boss Alan Pardew, he says he needs to know ASAP if Jonny Evans is going to leave so he knows how much he has to spend, but it is probably safe to assume he wants to sign some forward players in the way Everton have done.

As far as the game goes, it is Sam Allardyce's 1,000th as a manager, which is a great achievement.

His Everton side are yet to pick up a point in 2018 so far but I don't see them losing this one, and a draw is probably a decent result for West Brom too.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Pete's prediction: Everton, yeah! Tim Howard played for Everton, right? For some reason I have heard about West Brom a lot, but because of Tim Howard, I would say Everton. Does he even play for them still? Ah, no, he doesn't anymore.

Still, I would say 1-0 to Everton in penalty kicks - which is so stupid to say - but don't doubt my expertise!

Leicester v Watford

Watford's only win in their past 10 league games came when they fought back from 1-0 down to beat Leicester in December.

The Hornets snatched a late draw at Southampton last week when they got away with Abdoulaye Doucoure's handball goal in the 90th minute.

But otherwise their form has been very poor, which is why I am backing Leicester here.

The Foxes had a game in midweek but their FA Cup replay against Fleetwood was not exactly testing for them and their players should all be pretty fresh.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Pete's prediction: Leicester have an awesome story, but are they good now? Let's go with Leicester to win, because I love the underdog story. 2-1

Stoke v Huddersfield

Stoke begin life under new manager Paul Lambert, whose appointment does not seem to have brought much enthusiasm from Potters fans.

Let's wait and see how he gets on, though, before we write him off. His record is actually pretty decent and although he struggled a bit at the end of his time with Aston Villa, he did not get much support financially.

So I can understand why he got the job, and he would not be the first manager that the Twitterati do not approve of but actually ends up doing better than they expect.

If Lambert can sort out the dressing room he has a chance of keeping them up. I get the impression that all is not well there, which is why they have under-achieved this season, but he will need the entire squad behind him.

This is a good game for him to start with because Huddersfield are on the slide. They were hammered at home by West Ham last time out and have not won any of their past six matches.

It is funny that the fortunes of the promoted clubs - the Terriers, Brighton and Newcastle - have mirrored each other for much of the season. They have all had spells where they have picked up points, but have also had some lean times.

Premier League - 5 November 2017 Position/team P Pts 8. Brighton 11 15 9. Watford 11 15 10. Huddersfield 11 15 11. Newcastle 11 14

All three of them were in mid-table at the start of November but they are just starting to slip towards the relegation zone now, and there are reasons to worry about all three of them.

Premier League - 18 January 2018 Position/team P Pts 14. Huddersfield 23 24 15. Newcastle 23 23 16. Brighton 23 23

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Pete's prediction: I have no idea about either of these two teams, but I am saying Stoke to win. 3-1

West Ham v Bournemouth

West Ham had to work hard to see off Shrewsbury in the FA Cup in midweek but things are going much more smoothly for them in the Premier League.

The Hammers look a completely different animal to the team that struggled under Slaven Bilic at the start of the season and the atmosphere has changed completely at London Stadium too. The doom and gloom has been lifted.

They are looking for new players but they are doing it from a position of strength rather than as a struggling side. That will help them when it comes to recruiting players and I am expecting them to push on now.

Bournemouth had a disappointing defeat in the FA Cup in midweek - they did not look ready for a wet Wednesday in Wigan.

But they are also on a good run in the league and they showed with their win over Arsenal that they are certainly capable of climbing out of trouble.

The worry is more that they keep on dropping into a perilous state in the first place, and Eddie Howe has got to be careful.

There was a bit of controversy over the Cherries' late equaliser when these sides drew 3-3 in December and Moyes might feel he owes them one. I think he will get a bit of revenge for that on Saturday.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Pete's prediction: 2-1

Man City v Newcastle

If Liverpool showed other teams the way to beat Manchester City last weekend with their high-energy and attack-minded tactics, I cannot see Rafa Benitez following that template.

I don't think he will be studying the DVD of that match too much. He probably didn't even watch it.

Newcastle are far more likely to attempt the kind of defensive shut-out they tried when City beat them 1-0 at St James' Park at the turn of the year.

I don't see it working this time.

City will put last week's defeat down to the fact that Liverpool absolutely swarmed all over them but I doubt their manager Pep Guardiola is going to beat himself up about it too much, and this game is perfect for them to bounce back.

I don't think missing out on Alexis Sanchez is too big a blow for City either.

I quite like the way they dealt with the situation too. For a team that has spent hundreds of millions of pounds recently, it was quite refreshing.

Of course they could afford him for fun but the goalposts got moved so they said "he would have been a nice addition but this one doesn't work for us. If you can get what you want elsewhere, then good luck".

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Pete's prediction: I like Newcastle a lot but I think City will win. 3-1

SUNDAY

Southampton v Tottenham (16:00 GMT)

Tottenham are ticking along nicely at the moment - since their defeat by Manchester City in December, they have taken 13 points out of a possible 15 and a number of their players have hit form.

Southampton, in contrast, have not won any of their past 10 games but they should have beaten Watford last time out and I was impressed by how calmly Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino reacted to the Hornets' 90th-minute handball equaliser.

Pellegrino badly needs a win soon, because he might not get too much longer to turn things around - but I don't see him getting it this weekend.

Whatever happens, I hope Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino gets a good reception at St Mary's Stadium, where he did a fabulous job. He deserves some appreciation.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Pete's prediction: I have no idea about this one at all but I feel very predictive right now, so I will say Southampton. 2-0

MONDAY

Swansea v Liverpool (20:00 GMT)

After beating Manchester City last weekend, Liverpool cannot afford any slip-ups.

It has happened to them in this sort of game in the past - the opposition has sat in and made it difficult for them, and the Reds have only ended up getting a draw.

Jurgen Klopp's side need a solid performance and three points, however they find a way through.

Swansea will try to restrict them, of course. That is fair enough - if you do not have the same amount of firepower as Liverpool then it is not really worth trying to take them on.

But I think Liverpool will get the job done one way or another.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Pete's prediction: I would say Liverpool - they have a cool song. 1-4

