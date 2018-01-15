Joe Pigott: AFC Wimbledon sign Maidstone United striker for undisclosed fee

Joe Pigott scored nine goals in 43 appearances over two loan spells at Southend United.

AFC Wimbledon have signed Maidstone United striker Joe Pigott for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old has scored 12 goals in all competitions for the National League club this term.

"I've gone to watch Joe twice in the last 10 days and he has certainly got the quality for this level," said AFC Wimbledon manager Neal Ardley.

Piggott started his career at League One rivals Charlton Athletic before signing for Cambridge United in 2016.

The length of his contract with AFC Wimbledon has not been disclosed.

