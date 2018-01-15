Kilmarnock: Kris Boyd and Steve Clarke win December awards

From the section

Kris Boyd and Steve Clarke had a fruitful December

Kilmarnock forward Kris Boyd and boss Steve Clarke have won the December Scottish Premiership player and manager of the month awards.

The Ayrshire side were unbeaten last month, winning four times and drawing twice.

Boyd, 34, scored six goals during that run, including doubles against Partick Thistle and Rangers.

Clarke, 54, arrived at Rugby Park in October and has lifted Killie up to sixth place in the Premiership.

All top flight sides are currently on their winter break.

Kilmarnock return to competitive action with a Scottish Cup meeting with Premiership rivals Ross County on Saturday.