Ryan Flynn: St Mirren sign former Liverpool and Falkirk midfielder
St Mirren have signed former Liverpool and Falkirk midfielder Ryan Flynn on a two-and-a-half-year contract.
The 29-year-old joins as a free agent after leaving Oldham Athletic, where he spent 18 months.
Flynn also had a five-year spell at Sheffield United, where he played alongside St Mirren captain Stephen McGinn.
"I know Stephen really well so I know how things have gone for the last year," Flynn told St Mirren's website.
"The boys have been flying really and the football they are playing is really good. I just want to get in and help as much as I can."
St Mirren are eight points clear at the top of the Scottish Championship, although second-placed Dundee United have a game in hand.
Manager Jack Ross has already re-signed Lewis Morgan on loan, after the winger was sold to Celtic for around £300,000.
"He's a really good player with really good quality and pedigree," Ross said of Flynn.
"I'm excited to see him and I know he's looking forward to it as well."