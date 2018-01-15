MK Dons: Joe Walsh and Scott Golbourne set to miss rest of season

Joe Walsh (left) has made 16 appearances this season while Scott Golbourne has played 21 times

MK Dons manager Robbie Neilson says defensive pair Scott Golbourne and Joe Walsh are likely to miss the rest of the season after having operations.

On-loan left-back Golbourne, 29, has a hip problem and has returned to parent club Bristol City.

Centre-back Walsh, 25, has also had surgery on an injury, with boss Robbie Neilson looking for reinforcements.

"The two of them are big players for us but they're going to be out now and we need to move on," he said.