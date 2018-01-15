Jack Payne: Huddersfield Town recall forward from Oxford United loan

Jack Payne
Jack Payne had featured in all 28 of Oxford's league games so far this season

Huddersfield Town have recalled forward Jack Payne from his loan spell at Oxford United.

The 23-year-old made 34 league appearance for the League One side, scoring seven goals.

"It has been great and I have loved my time at Oxford," he told the U's club website.

"The fans have been brilliant with me and I think it is a club that will continue to move forward. It has been fantastic to be a part of it."

