Bersant Celina: Ipswich Town's Mick McCarthy hails loanee's 'God-given' talent

Bersant Celina has made four appearances for parent club Manchester City

Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy says Bersant Celina has a "God-given" talent after the on-loan Manchester City midfielder scored their winner against Leeds.

The Kosovo international, 21, struck from 25 yards for his eighth goal of the season to secure a 1-0 win and keep Ipswich in the Championship's top half.

"You can't give it to players, you can't coach that," said McCarthy.

"I did say to him 'you're the matchwinner, you've got to be a matchwinner in a game like this'."

Celina made his Premier League debut for Manchester City in February 2016 but spent last season on loan at Dutch side FC Twente.

Victory over 10-man Leeds kept the Tractor Boys above East Anglia rivals Norwich and four points away from the play-off spots.

"He's just got that je ne sais quoi, whatever it is," McCarthy told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"He works his socks off, but that stuff that he produces is God-given and practiced.

"We have to drag him off the (training) pitch, seriously - we play a lot of games, it's a physical league, and when we've trained he always has the ball at his feet."