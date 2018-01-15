BBC Sport - Cyrille Regis scores goal of the season for West Bromwich Albion in 1982

Watch: Regis' spectacular goal of the season

Watch Cyrille Regis score the goal of the season in 1981-82, a spectacular strike for West Bromwich Albion to knock Norwich City out of the FA Cup.

The former Baggies, Coventry and England striker has died aged 59.

Top videos

Video

Watch: Regis' spectacular goal of the season

Video

'Wow!' - Shearer & Murphy on 'incredible' Liverpool v Man City

Video

Match of the Day

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

How it feels when your NFL predictions finally come off!

Video

How do you solve a problem like Arsenal?

Video

Have Liverpool found blueprint to beating Man City?

Video

Allen knocks out Brecel - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

What's your second name again?! - Taylor's intro mix-up

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Klopp says he loved 'historic' game

Video

It's normal to lose a game - Guardiola

Video

Williams wins thriller against Selby - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Howe delight at Cherries' 'famous win'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skills for Life

Tumble Tots Eastbourne
Co-ordination Time

Tumble Tots Loughborough

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired