BBC Sport - Cyrille Regis scores goal of the season for West Bromwich Albion in 1982
Watch: Regis' spectacular goal of the season
West Brom
Watch Cyrille Regis score the goal of the season in 1981-82, a spectacular strike for West Bromwich Albion to knock Norwich City out of the FA Cup.
The former Baggies, Coventry and England striker has died aged 59.
