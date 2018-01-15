Chris Lucketti: Bury manager sacked after two months in charge

Bury was Chris Lucketti's first permanent managerial post

Bury manager Chris Lucketti has been sacked by the League One club after just two months and 10 games in charge.

Lucketti, 46, succeeded Lee Clark in November with Bury bottom of the table.

But the Shakers have not won a league game since and they are 12 points from safety.

The club said they had "decided to terminate the contracts" of Lucketti and assistant Joe Parkinson "following a run of very disappointing performances and results".

A statement added: "The desire to keep the club in League One is paramount and with 57 points still to play for the board feel that this is still achievable."

Ryan Lowe and Ryan Kidd will take charge of the first team until the end of the season.

Player-coach Lowe, 39, had a brief spell as caretaker boss prior to Lucketti's appointment.

Lucketti spent six seasons as a player with the club, making 235 league appearances between 1993 and 1999 and also had spells with Halifax, Huddersfield, Preston and Sheffield United,