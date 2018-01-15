BBC Sport - Alan Shearer to Ryan Giggs: 'Good luck getting the players together' for friendlies

Shearer to Giggs: 'Good luck getting the players together' for friendlies

  • From the section Wales

Former England striker Alan Shearer is amused by the thought of Ryan Giggs trying to persuade Wales players to turn up for friendlies.

After news broke of Giggs being on the brink of being named Wales' new boss, pundits Shearer and Danny Murphy discussed the impending appointment on Match of the Day 2.

