Premier League
Swansea20:00Liverpool
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Liverpool

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino
Roberto Firmino scored twice in Liverpool's 5-0 win over Swansea on Boxing Day

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk could make his first Premier League start for the club after shrugging off a hamstring strain.

Forward Mo Salah has recovered from illness, but captain Jordan Henderson is unlikely to feature.

Swansea have right-back Kyle Naughton available after a three-match ban, while fellow defender Mike van der Hoorn returns after a hamstring issue.

On-loan forward Tammy Abraham is still struggling with an abdominal injury.

RADIO 5 LIVE COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Conor McNamara: "Carlos Carvalhal has picked up four points from his first three games to ensure Swansea have not been set adrift at the bottom just yet.

"However, there is little margin for error, with clubs above them like West Brom and Stoke finding an new upturn in form.

"Liverpool began life without Philippe Coutinho by recording their most impressive win of the campaign so far.

"Becoming the first team to beat Manchester City in the Premier League is no mean feat, and with Virgil Van Dyjk due to return from his hamstring complaint, Jurgen Klopp will be hopeful of extending Liverpool's unbeaten run to 15 league games."

Twitter: @ConorMcNamaraIE

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal: "It's David versus Goliath, but surprises do happen and we will be ready to prepare a surprise on Monday.

"They have strong points, but a team that lets in three has weak points also.

"So let's try and exploit that and hide the strong points that they do have."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "I can't imagine any easy games in the Premier League and Swansea is for sure not an easy game.

"We played Swansea a few weeks ago with a caretaker manager and I said after the game it was much more difficult than the result could make you think, so we know about the specific challenge in this game.

"They are bottom of the table but they are in a good way. What you have seen since the new manager has come in is a big improvement again: much better results and they won their FA Cup replay during the week."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Swansea will try to restrict Liverpool. That's fair enough - if you do not have the same amount of firepower then it is not really worth trying to take them on.

But I think Liverpool will get the job done one way or another.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz.

  • Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Liverpool have won seven of the past 10 Premier League meetings (D1, L2).
  • However, Swansea's two victories in that spell have come in the past four games.
  • The Swans have conceded 27 goals in 13 Premier League games against the Reds, although just six of those have come at the Liberty Stadium.
  • Swansea have had five different managers since they last faced Liverpool at the Liberty Stadium in October 2016 - Bob Bradley, Alan Curtis, Paul Clement, Leon Britton and Carlos Carvalhal.

Swansea City

  • Swansea have recorded just one victory in their past seven Premier League games (D2, L4).
  • They have also kept just one clean sheet in 10 top-flight matches, conceding 20 goals.
  • The Swans have lost each of their past three Premier League games played on a Monday, conceding at least three goals in each fixture.
  • They have scored just six home league goals this season, fewer than any other side.
  • Jordan Ayew has scored in three of his past five Premier League appearances, after failing to find the net in his previous 15.

Liverpool

  • Liverpool are unbeaten in 14 Premier League games, winning their past four (W10, D4).
  • They have scored 85 goals in all competitions this season, just seven shy of their total for last season.
  • The Reds have also scored 29 Premier League away goals this season, more than any other team.
  • Roberto Firmino has scored five goals in his last three league games against Swansea.
  • Mo Salah has 24 goals and seven assists in 30 games for Liverpool in all competitions this season.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 22nd January 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City24212170185265
2Man Utd24165349163353
3Chelsea24155445162950
4Liverpool23138254282647
5Tottenham24136547222545
6Arsenal24126645311442
7Leicester249783632434
8Burnley249781921-234
9Everton2477102639-1328
10Watford2475123344-1126
11West Ham2468103042-1226
12Bournemouth2467112536-1125
13Crystal Palace2467112237-1525
14Huddersfield2466121941-2224
15Newcastle2465132234-1223
16Brighton2458111733-1623
17Stoke2465132550-2523
18Southampton24410102435-1122
19West Brom24311101931-1220
20Swansea2345141435-2117
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired