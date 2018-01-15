BBC Sport - Match of the Day 2: Who else can beat Manchester City? - MOTD2 pundits

Have Liverpool found blueprint to beating Man City?

Match of the Day 2 pundits Danny Murphy and Alan Shearer debate which sides have got what it takes to beat Premier League leaders Manchester City after Liverpool end their unbeaten run.

WATCH MORE: 'Wow!' - Shearer & Murphy on 'incredible' Liverpool v Man City

WATCH MORE: It's normal to lose a game - Guardiola

Watch Liverpool v Man City highlights on MOTD 2 on iPlayer from 00:00 on Tuesday.

