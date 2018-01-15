BBC Sport - Arsenal: MOTD2's Alan Shearer & Danny Murphy on solving Gunners' woes

How do you solve a problem like Arsenal?

Alan Shearer asks if the continuing contract sagas at Arsenal are down to misjudgement or misplaced loyalty, while Danny Murphy says the club "need a new manager" to solve their woes.

Watch highlights from all of Sunday's Premier League games on MOTD 2 on iPlayer from 00:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Top videos

Video

How do you solve a problem like Arsenal?

Video

'Wow!' - Shearer & Murphy on 'incredible' Liverpool v Man City

Video

Match of the Day

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

How it feels when your NFL predictions finally come off!

Video

Have Liverpool found blueprint to beating Man City?

Video

Allen knocks out Brecel - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

What's your second name again?! - Taylor's intro mix-up

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Klopp says he loved 'historic' game

Video

It's normal to lose a game - Guardiola

Video

Williams wins thriller against Selby - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Howe delight at Cherries' 'famous win'

Video

Arsenal did not create enough - Wenger

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skills for Life

Tumble Tots Eastbourne
Co-ordination Time

Tumble Tots Loughborough

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired