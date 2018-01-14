Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says it is "normal" that his team have finally lost a game after Liverpool ended City's unbeaten start to the season in a thrilling game at Anfield.

WATCH MORE: Klopp says he loved 'historic' game

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 4-3 Manchester City

Watch all the highlights from Sunday's fixtures on Match of the Day 2, on Sunday, 14 January at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.