Match ends, Real Sociedad 2, Barcelona 4.
Real Sociedad 2-4 Barcelona
-
- From the section European Football
Luis Suarez scored twice as Barcelona battled back from 2-0 down to beat Real Sociedad and keep their unbeaten start to the league season going.
Willian Jose headed Real ahead and then had a goal ruled out before Juanmi's deflected strike doubled their lead.
Paulinho slid in Suarez's cross to pull one back and the striker then levelled with a magnificent looping effort.
Suarez scored again from Thomas Vermaelen's header and Lionel Messi curled in a late free-kick.
The result leaves fourth-placed defending champions Real Madrid nearer to the relegation zone than to Barcelona. It is the first time Barca have been 19 points above Real since the penultimate day of the 1990-91 season.
Barcelona had not won a La Liga game away to Real Sociedad in a decade - picking up two points from the previous seven games - and it looked like that run was going to continue after 34 minutes.
Willian Jose's bouncing header from Xabi Prieto's cross beat Marc-Andre ter Stegen and the Brazilian then had a goal harshly ruled out because of a disputed foul on Ivan Rakitic.
They deserved to double their lead when Juanmi controlled Sergio Canales' reverse pass over the top before scoring.
But Barcelona showed great mental strength to bounce back and Paulinho gave them renewed hope going into the break when he scored from Suarez's cross.
Suarez, who has rediscovered his form after a slow start to the season, scored an excellent second - when his first-time side-footed effort from the corner of the box flew over Geronimo Rulli into the back of the net.
And Messi scored a fantastic 25-yard free-kick, which left Rulli rooted to the ground, to seal the win.
Following Manchester City's 4-3 defeat by Liverpool earlier on Sunday, Barcelona - who are nine points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid - are the only side yet to lose in Europe's top leagues.
Line-ups
Real Sociedad
- 1Rulli
- 19Odriozola
- 3Llorente
- 22Navas
- 20Rodrigues
- 16Canales
- 4IllarramendiBooked at 63mins
- 17ZurutuzaSubstituted forZubeldiaat 56'minutes
- 7JuanmiSubstituted forOyarzabalat 60'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 10Xabi PrietoSubstituted forJanuzajat 78'minutes
- 12Da Silva
Substitutes
- 5Zubeldia
- 8Januzaj
- 9Agirretxe
- 13Ramírez Martínez
- 15Elustondo
- 18Oyarzabal
- 27Gorosabel
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20SergiBooked at 60mins
- 3PiquéBooked at 90mins
- 25Vermaelen
- 18Alba
- 15PaulinhoSubstituted forDembéléat 65'minutes
- 4Rakitic
- 5Busquets
- 21André GomesSubstituted forDigneat 80'minutes
- 10Messi
- 9L SuárezSubstituted forD Suárezat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 6D Suárez
- 8Iniesta
- 11Dembélé
- 13Cillessen
- 14Mascherano
- 19Digne
- 22Vidal
- Referee:
- José Luis González González
- Attendance:
- 23,277
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Sociedad 2, Barcelona 4.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.
Booking
Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Canales.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Denis Suárez replaces Luis Suárez.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.
Attempt blocked. Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Lucas Digne.
Attempt blocked. Sergio Canales (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro Odriozola with a through ball.
Foul by Lionel Messi (Barcelona).
Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Real Sociedad 2, Barcelona 4. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad).
Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Diego Llorente.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergio Busquets with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Lucas Digne replaces André Gomes.
Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kévin Rodrigues (Real Sociedad).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Adnan Januzaj replaces Xabi Prieto.
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Willian José (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Raúl Navas (Real Sociedad).
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad).
Attempt missed. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kévin Rodrigues.
Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).
Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Real Sociedad 2, Barcelona 3. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Vermaelen with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad).