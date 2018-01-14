Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by William.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Borussia Dortmund striker dropped for missing meeting
- From the section European Football
Borussia Dortmund have left Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of their squad for the second time this season for "disciplinary reasons".
The Gabon striker, who has scored 21 goals in 23 games this season, was dropped for Sunday's match with Wolfsburg - the first since the winter break - after missing a team meeting.
He also missed a game against Stuttgart in November for ill-discipline.
In 2016, he was dropped for an unauthorised trip to Milan.
Head coach Peter Stoger told Sky: "He hinted briefly that he had forgotten the appointment, but the meeting was announced everywhere and several times.
"But anyone who knows me is aware that I am not vindictive. He can be back in action next week."
Dortmund's starting line-up included England Under-19 winger Jadon Sancho, making his first league start since his £10m summer move from Manchester City.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 38Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 25Papastathopoulos
- 36Toprak
- 15Toljan
- 23Kagawa
- 33Weigl
- 10GötzeSubstituted forDahoudat 56'minutes
- 9YarmolenkoSubstituted forSahinat 78'minutes
- 14IsakSubstituted forSchürrleat 68'minutes
- 7Sancho
Substitutes
- 1Weidenfeller
- 2Zagadou
- 8Sahin
- 19Dahoud
- 21Schürrle
- 27Castro
- 37Durm
Wolfsburg
- 1Casteels
- 3Verhaegh
- 29Tisserand
- 17Uduokhai
- 2de Asevedo Furtado
- 23Guilavogui
- 27Arnold
- 21Brekalo
- 11DidaviSubstituted forSteffenat 64'minutes
- 10Malli
- 14Origi
Substitutes
- 8Steffen
- 9Dimata
- 13Gerhardt
- 18Osimhen
- 20Grün
- 24Jung
- 31Knoche
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
- Attendance:
- 80,600
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Jeremy Toljan.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Paul Verhaegh.
Attempt blocked. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sokratis with a cross.
Attempt saved. Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund).
Divock Origi (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. André Schürrle (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nuri Sahin following a set piece situation.
Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Paul Verhaegh (VfL Wolfsburg).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Nuri Sahin replaces Andriy Yarmolenko.
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Roman Bürki.
Attempt saved. William (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Josuha Guilavogui.
Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).
Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Sokratis.
Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).
Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Shinji Kagawa.
Attempt missed. Josip Brekalo (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yunus Malli.
Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcel Tisserand (VfL Wolfsburg).
Foul by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).
Divock Origi (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. André Schürrle replaces Alexander Isak.
Attempt missed. Andriy Yarmolenko (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud following a fast break.
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Lukasz Piszczek.
Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).
Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Renato Steffen replaces Daniel Didavi.
Attempt blocked. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeremy Toljan.
Attempt saved. Divock Origi (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josuha Guilavogui.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mahmoud Dahoud replaces Mario Götze.
Attempt missed. Ömer Toprak (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mario Götze with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Felix Uduokhai.
Attempt missed. Ömer Toprak (Borussia Dortmund) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mario Götze with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Josip Brekalo.
Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Shinji Kagawa.
Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg).