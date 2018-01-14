German Bundesliga
B Dortmund0Wolfsburg0

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Borussia Dortmund striker dropped for missing meeting

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the second top scorer in the Bundesliga this season, behind Robert Lewandowski

Borussia Dortmund have left Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of their squad for the second time this season for "disciplinary reasons".

The Gabon striker, who has scored 21 goals in 23 games this season, was dropped for Sunday's match with Wolfsburg - the first since the winter break - after missing a team meeting.

He also missed a game against Stuttgart in November for ill-discipline.

In 2016, he was dropped for an unauthorised trip to Milan.

Head coach Peter Stoger told Sky: "He hinted briefly that he had forgotten the appointment, but the meeting was announced everywhere and several times.

"But anyone who knows me is aware that I am not vindictive. He can be back in action next week."

Dortmund's starting line-up included England Under-19 winger Jadon Sancho, making his first league start since his £10m summer move from Manchester City.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

  • 38Bürki
  • 26Piszczek
  • 25Papastathopoulos
  • 36Toprak
  • 15Toljan
  • 23Kagawa
  • 33Weigl
  • 10GötzeSubstituted forDahoudat 56'minutes
  • 9YarmolenkoSubstituted forSahinat 78'minutes
  • 14IsakSubstituted forSchürrleat 68'minutes
  • 7Sancho

Substitutes

  • 1Weidenfeller
  • 2Zagadou
  • 8Sahin
  • 19Dahoud
  • 21Schürrle
  • 27Castro
  • 37Durm

Wolfsburg

  • 1Casteels
  • 3Verhaegh
  • 29Tisserand
  • 17Uduokhai
  • 2de Asevedo Furtado
  • 23Guilavogui
  • 27Arnold
  • 21Brekalo
  • 11DidaviSubstituted forSteffenat 64'minutes
  • 10Malli
  • 14Origi

Substitutes

  • 8Steffen
  • 9Dimata
  • 13Gerhardt
  • 18Osimhen
  • 20Grün
  • 24Jung
  • 31Knoche
Referee:
Tobias Stieler
Attendance:
80,600

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamWolfsburg
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home17
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by William.

Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Jeremy Toljan.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Paul Verhaegh.

Attempt blocked. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sokratis with a cross.

Attempt saved. Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund).

Divock Origi (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. André Schürrle (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nuri Sahin following a set piece situation.

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Paul Verhaegh (VfL Wolfsburg).

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Nuri Sahin replaces Andriy Yarmolenko.

Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Roman Bürki.

Attempt saved. William (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Josuha Guilavogui.

Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).

Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Sokratis.

Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).

Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Shinji Kagawa.

Attempt missed. Josip Brekalo (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yunus Malli.

Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcel Tisserand (VfL Wolfsburg).

Foul by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).

Divock Origi (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. André Schürrle replaces Alexander Isak.

Attempt missed. Andriy Yarmolenko (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud following a fast break.

Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Lukasz Piszczek.

Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).

Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Renato Steffen replaces Daniel Didavi.

Attempt blocked. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeremy Toljan.

Attempt saved. Divock Origi (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josuha Guilavogui.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mahmoud Dahoud replaces Mario Götze.

Attempt missed. Ömer Toprak (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mario Götze with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Felix Uduokhai.

Attempt missed. Ömer Toprak (Borussia Dortmund) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mario Götze with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Josip Brekalo.

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Shinji Kagawa.

Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 14th January 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich18142240122844
2RB Leipzig189453026431
3Schalke188642924530
4B Dortmund1885539241529
5B Leverkusen187743526928
6B Mgladbach188462830-228
7Hoffenheim187652823527
7Augsburg187652823527
9Frankfurt187652119227
10Hannover187562728-126
11Hertha Berlin186662626024
12Wolfsburg1831142121020
13Stuttgart1862101421-720
14Freiburg184861832-1420
15Mainz184592131-1017
16Werder Bremen183781421-716
17Hamburg1843111526-1115
18Köln1823131233-219
View full German Bundesliga table

