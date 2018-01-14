Iago Aspas: Former Liverpool striker denies racially abusing Jefferson Lerma

Jefferson Lerma (left) told Spanish TV after the game: "These racist actions shouldn't happen"

Celta Vigo's former Liverpool striker Iago Aspas has denied an allegation he racially abused an opposition player.

Levante midfielder Jefferson Lerma, 23, claimed Aspas used a racial slur during Celta's 1-0 La Liga victory on Sunday.

After he told Spanish television of the alleged abuse, his club issued a statement supporting him.

Celta also released a statement in which 30-year-old Spain international Aspas said he "didn't call" Lerma "what he said I did".

He added: "What is said on the pitch stays on the pitch. For that reason I'm not going to repeat what he said to me."

Celta's statement added they "strongly defend fair play and respect on and off the pitch", values the club said were "part of our identity".

Aspas joined Liverpool from Celta in 2013, but returned to the Spanish club in 2015. He has scored 11 goals in La Liga this season - a tally only bettered by Barcelona forward Lionel Messi.

Following Celta's victory, Aspas posted a photo on his Instagram account in which he is posing alongside goalscorer Pione Sisto.

"Three hard-fought points," his caption reads. "With a goal from my friend @sisto1995."