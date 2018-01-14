Match ends, Nantes 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Nantes 0-1 Paris St-Germain
Paris St-Germain's latest Ligue 1 win ended in controversy as the referee aimed a kick at a Nantes player after they collided - then sent him off.
Nantes finished the game with 10 men as defender Diego Carlos was shown a second yellow card in injury time after the incident with referee Tony Chapron.
As PSG broke into the Nantes penalty area, Carlos clipped Chapron's heels in what appeared to be an accident.
Chapron kicked out at the player, then booked him, apparently for dissent.
PSG won their first match back after the winter break with Angel di Maria scoring the only goal of the game after 12 minutes at Stade de la Beaujoire.
The win - achieved despite the absence of £200m signing Neymar - took them 11 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.
Di Maria could have added a second before half-time but missed an open goal, while Nantes' Emiliano Sala had a goal ruled out for offside on the hour mark.
Neymar missed the game having scored in the midweek Coupe de la Ligue victory over Amiens, with coach Unai Emery suggesting he had a fitness problem.
PSG took advantage of second-placed Monaco being held to a goalless draw in Montpellier on Saturday to extend their advantage at the top.
Lyon moved level on points with Monaco as they drew 1-1 draw at home to Angers.
Line-ups
Nantes
- 30Tatarusanu
- 12Awaziem
- 3Santos SilvaBooked at 90mins
- 4PalloisBooked at 41mins
- 6Alves de Lima
- 15DuboisSubstituted forThomassonat 81'minutes
- 19Touré
- 20GirottoSubstituted forNgomat 72'minutes
- 10BammouSubstituted forIlokiat 66'minutes
- 28Rongier
- 9Sala
Substitutes
- 1Dupé
- 5Djidji
- 7Iloki
- 8Thomasson
- 21Krhin
- 22Nakoulma
- 27Ngom
PSG
- 16Areola
- 32Dani AlvesBooked at 60mins
- 5Marquinhos
- 3Kimpembe
- 20Kurzawa
- 6VerrattiBooked at 15mins
- 18Lo Celso
- 25Rabiot
- 29Mbappe
- 9CavaniSubstituted forMeunierat 68'minutes
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forNkunkuat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Trapp
- 2Thiago Silva
- 7Lucas Moura
- 12Meunier
- 17Berchiche Izeta
- 23Draxler
- 24Nkunku
- Referee:
- Tony Chapron
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nantes 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Hand ball by Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes).
Foul by Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain).
Santy Ngom (Nantes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Diego Carlos (Nantes).
(Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
for dissent Diego Carlos (Nantes).
Foul by Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain).
Santy Ngom (Nantes) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dani Alves with a cross.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Valentin Rongier.
Attempt blocked. Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Marquinhos.
Attempt missed. Adrien Thomasson (Nantes) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Lima.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Ciprian Tatarusanu.
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dani Alves.
Attempt saved. Adrien Thomasson (Nantes) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jules Iloki with a cross.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Layvin Kurzawa tries a through ball, but Christopher Nkunku is caught offside.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Santy Ngom (Nantes).
Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lucas Lima (Nantes).
Substitution
Substitution, Nantes. Adrien Thomasson replaces Léo Dubois.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Christopher Nkunku replaces Ángel Di María.
Offside, Nantes. Lucas Lima tries a through ball, but Emiliano Sala is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Jules Iloki (Nantes) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Dani Alves with a cross.
Attempt missed. Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Abdoulaye Touré (Nantes).
Substitution
Substitution, Nantes. Santy Ngom replaces Andrei Girotto.
Attempt missed. Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Dani Alves.
Attempt blocked. Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Léo Dubois.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thomas Meunier replaces Edinson Cavani.
Foul by Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain).