French Ligue 1
Nantes0PSG1

Nantes 0-1 Paris St-Germain

Referee Tony Chapron
Brazilian Diego Carlos is dismissed by referee Tony Chapron

Paris St-Germain's latest Ligue 1 win ended in controversy as the referee aimed a kick at a Nantes player after they collided - then sent him off.

Nantes finished the game with 10 men as defender Diego Carlos was shown a second yellow card in injury time after the incident with referee Tony Chapron.

As PSG broke into the Nantes penalty area, Carlos clipped Chapron's heels in what appeared to be an accident.

Chapron kicked out at the player, then booked him, apparently for dissent.

PSG won their first match back after the winter break with Angel di Maria scoring the only goal of the game after 12 minutes at Stade de la Beaujoire.

The win - achieved despite the absence of £200m signing Neymar - took them 11 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

Nantes Twitter
Nantes manager Claudio Ranieri: "The worst thing is that Diego Carlos will have a minimum one-match suspension. It was a good game for us if we forget the goal ruled out for offside and what happened with Diego Carlos."

Di Maria could have added a second before half-time but missed an open goal, while Nantes' Emiliano Sala had a goal ruled out for offside on the hour mark.

Neymar missed the game having scored in the midweek Coupe de la Ligue victory over Amiens, with coach Unai Emery suggesting he had a fitness problem.

PSG took advantage of second-placed Monaco being held to a goalless draw in Montpellier on Saturday to extend their advantage at the top.

Lyon moved level on points with Monaco as they drew 1-1 draw at home to Angers.

