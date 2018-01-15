Callum Paterson: Cardiff 'wobble' out of way, says Scotland international

Callum Paterson's brace against Sunderland doubled his Cardiff goal tally for the season

FA Cup third round replay Venue: One Call Stadium, Mansfield Date: Tuesday, 16 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Callum Paterson believes Cardiff City have come out of their rough patch and can now continue to push for promotion to the Premier League.

The Bluebirds put a four-match losing streak behind them on Saturday with a resounding 4-0 win over Sunderland.

Paterson was moved into midfield from his usual right-back role and repaid manager Neil Warnock with two goals.

"Hopefully we've got our wobble out of the way and now the only way is up," said the Scotland international,

"I think we needed a lift because we've been struggling in the last four or five games.

"Everyone struggles at some point in a season and hopefully this can be the kick-start we need to get us back up to where we want to be.

"I wouldn't say I noticed the mood shift in the four games we lost, but from the start of this week we all noticed a massive lift.

"Everyone was up for training, buzzing, and it paid off for us.

"We've had a tough schedule like everybody else so we can't use that as an excuse.

"It was just a blip and everyone has them, so hopefully we can put it behind them and move on."

Patterson, 23, who has five Scotland caps, joined Cardiff from Hearts in June 2017, but his debut for his new club was delayed until October because of a knee ligament injury.

'I just like attacking'

But the versatile player has proved a key part of Warnock's side since then, playing right-back, right wing and then a central midfield role against Sunderland.

"My injury is in the past now and I've had to get my feet back on the floor in training and work hard so I could get back to where I was before," he added.

"I enjoyed it in centre midfield. It's a position I've played before.

"I'm not at my best there, but I enjoy getting forward a bit more, getting into the box and it showed it can help my game and I can score goals too.

"I just like attacking. I have attacking traits in my game and I'm okay in the air so I like to get into the box and get forward as much as possible. Thankfully two landed for me.

"I was really pleased with the second goal, it showed I can use my feet as well as my head.

"It was a left-foot shank, I just went for it and thankfully it went in. I'm happy to get some goals."

Cardiff are third in the Championship table, but must now turn their attention to Tuesday night's FA Cup third-round replay at Mansfield Town.