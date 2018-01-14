Continental Tyres Cup: Arsenal Women and Manchester City Women through to final

Nadia Nadim followed up her debut goal against Reading last weekend with the winner against Chelsea

Holders Manchester City Women will meet Arsenal in the Continental Tyres Cup final after both came through semi-finals against Chelsea and Reading.

City edged out Chelsea 1-0 at Kingsmeadow as Nadia Nadim's early strike was her second in as many games.

Arsenal had to come from behind with two goals in the last 10 minutes to beat a determined Reading 3-2.

England's Jordan Nobbs netted the winner after Lauren Bruton had put the Royals 2-1 ahead in the second half.

The two sides will meet in the final on 11 March.

