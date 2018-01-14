BBC Sport - Bournemouth 2-1 Arsenal: Arsene Wenger says Gunners lacked creativity
Arsenal did not create enough - Wenger
- From the section Arsenal
Arsene Wenger says his Arsenal team "did not create enough" after they were beaten 2-1 at Bournemouth and adds that Alexis Sanchez's future is close to being resolved.
MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 2-1 Arsenal
Watch all the highlights from Sunday's fixtures on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 14 January at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired