Alexis Sanchez: Decision on Arsenal forward's future imminent after he is left out of squad

Alexis Sanchez was on the bench for the first leg of Arsenal's League Cup semi-final in midweek

The future of Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez will be decided imminently after he was left out of the squad to face Bournemouth on Sunday.

The 29-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with a January move to Manchester City.

However, Manchester United and Liverpool have also been linked.

"He's being vague at the moment. The situation is not completely decided one way or the other, so I left him at home," said boss Arsene Wenger.

Asked if a decision was imminent, Wenger said: "Yes. Don't read too much in it because even I don't know which way it will go."

City are unwilling to match the Gunners' £35m asking price, while United boss Jose Mourinho said on Friday that Sanchez is a "phenomenal player".

He added: "What we believe is there are some players in the football world, if you have the chance to sign them in January, March or July, you have to try. And that's it."

French giants Paris St-Germain have also been linked with Sanchez, but the player's preference is to join City.

It is understood Arsenal's hierarchy have accepted that Sanchez is likely to depart after three and a half years at Emirates Stadium.

However, the Gunners are reluctant to sell without replacing the Chile international and their first choice is Bordeaux's 20-year-old Brazilian forward Malcom.

If a deal cannot be agreed with any club, Sanchez will be able to leave when his contract expires in the summer - a situation Arsenal are keen to avoid as they would receive nothing.

Sanchez almost joined City for about £60m on the final day of the summer window, only for the transfer to collapse when Arsenal failed to sign Monaco and France midfielder Thomas Lemar.