Liverpool v Man City: Who made your combined XI?

There were eight players from Manchester City in the most popular combined City-Liverpool XI selected by users before Sunday's meeting between the two teams.

More than 65,000 of you picked what you thought was the strongest side and there was an understandable weighting towards the runaway Premier League leaders, who are 15 points clear at the top of the table.

In-form Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne was the most popular pick, included in 96% of selected teams.

Mohamed Salah was the most-selected Liverpool player. Indeed, the Egypt winger - who was voted BBC African Footballer of the Year 2017 in December - was the second most popular overall, making 94% of the submitted teams.

City goalkeeper Ederson was third, named in 88% of teams. The most popular Liverpool keeper - Simon Mignolet - made it into 3% of teams.

It obviously hasn't taken defender Virgil van Dijk much time to make an impression at Anfield.

The Netherlands centre-back made a goalscoring debut against Everton in the FA Cup - but Vincent Kompany, Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones were all just behind him in terms of the number of selections - perhaps suggesting that City's wealth of options worked against them here.

The two teams meet at Anfield at 16:00 GMT on on Sunday, with live coverage on the BBC Sport website and BBC Radio 5 live.

But don't worry if you do not agree with the XI selected so far - you can still choose your preferred formation and make your selection below - and then share it on social media.

Data correct as of 08:00 on Sunday, 14 January.

