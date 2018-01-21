Scottish Cup - Fourth Round
Hearts0Hibernian0

Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian

Line-ups

Hearts

  • 1McLaughlin
  • 4Souttar
  • 5Hughes
  • 6Berra
  • 16Randall
  • 10Sutchuin-Djoum
  • 47Cochrane
  • 24Mitchell
  • 14Naismith
  • 77Esmael Gonçalves
  • 11Milinkovic

Substitutes

  • 2Smith
  • 13Hamilton
  • 15Cowie
  • 23Stockton
  • 30Brandon
  • 33Moore
  • 46McDonald

Hibernian

  • 1Marciano
  • 25Ambrose
  • 24McGregor
  • 4Hanlon
  • 16Stevenson
  • 6Bartley
  • 8Slivka
  • 10McGeouch
  • 7McGinn
  • 17Boyle
  • 32Shaw

Substitutes

  • 11Swanson
  • 14Rherras
  • 15Murray
  • 19Maclaren
  • 20Barker
  • 31Bain
  • 36Porteous
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

Attempt missed. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Demetri Mitchell (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Marvin Bartley (Hibernian).

Attempt saved. Djoum (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Vykintas Slivka (Hibernian).

Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by John McGinn (Hibernian).

Foul by Demetri Mitchell (Heart of Midlothian).

Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. John McGinn (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Harry Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian).

Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 21st January 2018

