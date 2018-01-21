Attempt missed. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian
Line-ups
Hearts
- 1McLaughlin
- 4Souttar
- 5Hughes
- 6Berra
- 16Randall
- 10Sutchuin-Djoum
- 47Cochrane
- 24Mitchell
- 14Naismith
- 77Esmael Gonçalves
- 11Milinkovic
Substitutes
- 2Smith
- 13Hamilton
- 15Cowie
- 23Stockton
- 30Brandon
- 33Moore
- 46McDonald
Hibernian
- 1Marciano
- 25Ambrose
- 24McGregor
- 4Hanlon
- 16Stevenson
- 6Bartley
- 8Slivka
- 10McGeouch
- 7McGinn
- 17Boyle
- 32Shaw
Substitutes
- 11Swanson
- 14Rherras
- 15Murray
- 19Maclaren
- 20Barker
- 31Bain
- 36Porteous
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Demetri Mitchell (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Marvin Bartley (Hibernian).
Attempt saved. Djoum (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Vykintas Slivka (Hibernian).
Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by John McGinn (Hibernian).
Foul by Demetri Mitchell (Heart of Midlothian).
Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. John McGinn (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Harry Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian).
Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
