Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris is suffering from a virus and will face a late fitness test.

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is doubtful because of illness and will be assessed before kick-off.

Defender Toby Alderweireld is nearing a return to training and could be available next weekend, while Harry Winks and Danny Rose remain out.

Southampton defender Maya Yoshida may recover from a minor hamstring strain.

However, the Saints could remain unchanged from the draw at Watford, with Charlie Austin still sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Bower: "Mauricio Pochettino returns to his former club, five years to the week since he was appointed, knowing Tottenham's remit is simple - keep on winning.

"The way his attacking players are performing must give him the belief that they can extend a run in which they've picked up 13 points from the last 15, scoring 15 goals in the process.

"Five of those goals came against Southampton at Wembley on Boxing Day, one of the lowest days of Mauricio Pellegrino's reign so far.

"The Saints boss hasn't had the impact his Argentinean counterpart had when he arrived at St Mary's and hasn't seen his side win in their last 10 league games - the club's worst run in 13 years.

"The challenge ahead is a huge one, just as it is to try and stop Spurs currently."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino: "We are not happy with our position but in three or four weeks' time everything can change. It's part of our competition.

"I feel in our team the spirit is really good and everybody is conscious about what we need. I receive these messages from players every day, and we have to convert these feelings into stats."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on potential January transfers: "To be honest it will be difficult. At some point you always dream but not too much exciting [is happening].

"If it happens, it happens. If not, then it doesn't happen. We are happy with the squad."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino badly needs a win soon because he might not get too much longer to turn things around - but I don't see him getting it this weekend.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton have beaten Tottenham just once in their last 11 Premier League meetings (D1, L9). That was a 2-1 win at White Hart Lane in May 2016.

Spurs are unbeaten in five games at the Saint Mary's Stadium (W4, D1), winning on their last two visits.

Southampton

Southampton have gone 10 Premier League games without a win (D5, L5), their longest streak without a victory since January 2005.

The Saints are also six points worse off than they were at this stage last season.

They could lose both of their opening two home league fixtures of a calendar year for the first time since 1992.

Steven Davis could make his 300th Premier League appearance this weekend.

James Ward-Prowse has scored Southampton's last three goals in all competitions - he had previously gone 25 games without a goal.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham are unbeaten in five top-flight fixtures (W4, D1).

They have also won their last two away games without conceding - 3-0 at Burnley and 2-0 at Swansea.

However, Spurs have lost four away games already this season, as many as in the entirety of 2016-17.

Mauricio Pochettino is yet to lose a Premier League game at St. Mary's since he left Southampton at the end of the 2013-14 season, winning one and drawing two.

Harry Kane is two goals shy of 100 in the Premier League. He could equal Matthew Le Tissier's Southampton record of 100 Premier League goals.

Dele Alli has five goals and three assists in his last four league games against Southampton.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 0-1 Probability of draw: 23% Probability of home win: 18% Probability of away win: 59%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.