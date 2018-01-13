Sam Allardyce: Everton 'unprofessional' in 4-0 Spurs defeat

Media playback is not supported on this device Spurs 4-0 Everton: Sam Allarydce thinks Everton may have to be more boring

Everton manager Sam Allardyce said his side "lacked professionalism" as they were thrashed by Tottenham at Wembley.

The Toffees fell to a fourth straight defeat in all competitions, as Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen scored either side of a Harry Kane double.

"When you go two goals down after half-time and basically relinquish all the gameplan, Tottenham will cut through you and punish you," said Allardyce.

"That is what it was - a collapse of organisation and professionalism."

Kane's first goal, which put Spurs 2-0 up, appeared to be offside but Allardyce refused to make excuses for his players.

"It was a completely undisciplined performance after the second goal went in, which hugely surprised me," said the former England boss.

Allardyce, who took over at Goodison Park in November following the dismissal of Ronald Koeman, has now seen his side fail to win any of their past six games in league and cup since the 3-1 win over Swansea City on 18 December.

"It's out of order," Allardyce told BT Sport. "[You have to] play your way back into the game and be professional about it. It shocked me. I haven't seen it since I got here. I've got to cut it out, starting tomorrow.

"Tottenham can beat anybody by a lot of goals but they should have had to work a lot harder than they did."

Despite losing to Tottenham, Everton remain ninth in the Premier League, with 27 points from 23 games.