BBC Sport - Struggling Ballinamallard left to rue late Glentoran equaliser
Struggling Mallards rue late Glens equaliser
- From the section Irish Premiership
Bottom club Ballinamallard United suffer another blow as James Knowles' injury-time goal snatches a draw for Glentoran at Ferney Park.
Stephen O'Flynn missed a glorious chance for the Mallards when they led 2-1.
Ballinamallard twice led after a Sean Noble goal and Ryan Curran's penalty with Curtis Allen scoring Glentoran's first-half goal before Knowles' last-gasp free-kick.
