Bottom club Ballinamallard United suffer another blow as James Knowles' injury-time goal snatches a draw for Glentoran at Ferney Park.

Stephen O'Flynn missed a glorious chance for the Mallards when they led 2-1.

Ballinamallard twice led after a Sean Noble goal and Ryan Curran's penalty with Curtis Allen scoring Glentoran's first-half goal before Knowles' last-gasp free-kick.