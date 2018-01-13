BBC Sport - Eoin Bradley goal sees Bannsiders battle to away win over Dungannon Swifts

Bradley goal sees Bannsiders battle to Dungannon win

Eoin Bradley comes off the bench to hit a late winner for title-chasing Coleraine in the Premiership game against Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park.

The Bannsiders remain a point behind leaders Crusaders, who also earned a late win over Ards.

