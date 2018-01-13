The weekend's best Premier League stats: Harry Kane, Chelsea, Southampton, David Moyes, Abdoulaye Doucoure
-
- From the section Premier League
Abdoulaye Doucoure's controversial goal for Watford marked an unwanted milestone for Southampton, Chris Hughton's struggles against Alan Pardew continue, Rafa Benitez has problems at Newcastle and Harry Kane has another record.
Here are the 11 best stats from Saturday's Premier League action:
- Harry Kane is Tottenham's record Premier League goalscorer after his two goals against Everton took him to 98, one more than Teddy Sheringham scored for the club.
- Only Southampton, who drew 2-2 at Watford, are on a longer winless run (10) in the Premier League than Burnley (6), after Sean Dyche's side lost 1-0 at Crystal Palace.
- Doucoure's equaliser for Watford was the 1,000th goal Southampton have conceded in the Premier League. They are the seventh team in competition's history to concede that many goals.
- Watford came from two goals down to draw with Southampton. They have recovered eight points from losing positions at Vicarage Road in the Premier League this season. Only Everton (9) have rescued more points at home.
- Chelsea have now drawn three consecutive games 0-0 in all competitions for the first time in their history after their failure to beat Leicester City at Stamford Bridge.
- Ben Chilwell's dismissal means Leicester City were shown the first Premier League red card of 2018 and the last one in 2017 (Daniel Amartey).
- David Moyes clocked up his 200th win as a manager in the Premier League as his West Ham side won 4-1 at Huddersfield. Moyes is the fourth person to achieve this feat after Sir Alex Ferguson (528), Arsene Wenger (468) and Harry Redknapp (236).
- Mark Noble has now scored (35) or assisted (27) a total of 62 Premier League goals for West Ham - only Paolo di Canio (78) has had a hand in more goals for the club.
- Newcastle's 1-1 draw with Swansea City means they have now failed to win any of their last seven home Premier League games (D2 L5). It is their longest winless run since the 2008-09 season under Joe Kinnear and also Alan Shearer (eight games). It's Rafael Benitez's longest winless run on home soil in the Premier League as a manager.
- Chris Hughton hasn't won any of his five games against sides managed in the Premier League by Alan Pardew (drawn two, lost three) with the latest setback his Brighton side losing 2-0 at West Brom.
- Excluding penalties, Brighton have conceded more goals from set-pieces than any other team in the Premier League this season (16).