BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley: Sean Dyche pleased with his team's mentality
Dyche pleased with Burnley mentality
- From the section Burnley
Burnley manager Sean Dyche is pleased with his team's mentality, despite losing to Crystal Palace, and believes the game was 'a really tight affair'.
MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley
