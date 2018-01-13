Match ends, RB Leipzig 3, FC Schalke 04 1.
RB Leipzig 3-1 Schalke
Future Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita scored the opening goal as RB Leipzig inflicted Schalke's first defeat since September.
Keita has agreed a deal to join Liverpool in July for £51m, and Leipzig have denied reports they could let him go this month for an extra payment.
The Guinea international's first-half goal against top-four rivals Schalke came from 25 yards via a huge Naldo deflection.
Keita was booked for a foul on Alessandro Schopf, with Daniel Caligiuri crossing the free-kick for Naldo to head in an equaliser.
Keita, whose yellow card means he will be suspended for next Saturday's Bundesliga game against Freiburg, was replaced by Yussuf Poulsen after 67 minutes.
After Keita's withdrawal, Leipzig scored twice more to win the game - with Timo Werner netting from close range and then setting up Bruma to slam in their third.
The win takes Leipzig - who had a Jean-Kevin Augustin penalty saved at 0-0 - up to second in the Bundesliga and above Schalke. However, they are 12 points behind leaders Bayern Munich.
Line-ups
RB Leipzig
- 32Gulácsi
- 27Laimer
- 4Orban
- 5Upamecano
- 3Fernandes da Silva Junior
- 44Kampl
- 31Demme
- 8KeitaBooked at 54minsSubstituted forPoulsenat 67'minutes
- 7SabitzerBooked at 36mins
- 29AugustinSubstituted forWernerat 63'minutes
- 17Tué Na BangnaSubstituted forIlsankerat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Konaté
- 9Poulsen
- 11Werner
- 13Ilsanker
- 16Klostermann
- 24Kaiser
- 28Mvogo
Schalke
- 1Fährmann
- 17Stambouli
- 29Naldo
- 5NastasicBooked at 53mins
- 7Meyer
- 18CaligiuriBooked at 87mins
- 28SchöpfSubstituted forPjacaat 55'minutes
- 25HaritSubstituted forKonoplyankaat 82'minutes
- 24Oczipka
- 9Di SantoSubstituted forEmboloat 55'minutes
- 19Burgstaller
Substitutes
- 2McKennie
- 10Bentaleb
- 11Konoplyanka
- 20Kehrer
- 22Pjaca
- 35Nübel
- 36Embolo
- Referee:
- Deniz Aytekin
- Attendance:
- 42,558
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away21
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 3, FC Schalke 04 1.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Naldo.
Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Kampl.
Offside, RB Leipzig. Yussuf Poulsen tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.
Hand ball by Max Meyer (FC Schalke 04).
Attempt missed. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kevin Kampl.
Booking
Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Diego Demme (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04).
Foul by Bernardo (RB Leipzig).
Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Demme (RB Leipzig).
Marko Pjaca (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stefan Ilsanker (RB Leipzig).
Yevhen Konoplyanka (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Stefan Ilsanker replaces Bruma.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Yevhen Konoplyanka replaces Amine Harit.
Foul by Willi Orban (RB Leipzig).
Naldo (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Naldo.
Attempt saved. Bruma (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bruma.
Foul by Diego Demme (RB Leipzig).
Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Bruma (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Benjamin Stambouli (FC Schalke 04).
Attempt missed. Bastian Oczipka (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Benjamin Stambouli.
Goal!
Goal! RB Leipzig 3, FC Schalke 04 1. Bruma (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Timo Werner following a fast break.
Goal!
Goal! RB Leipzig 2, FC Schalke 04 1. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Konrad Laimer.
Foul by Bernardo (RB Leipzig).
Marko Pjaca (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Yussuf Poulsen replaces Naby Keita.
Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Benjamin Stambouli (FC Schalke 04).
Attempt blocked. Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Stambouli.
Foul by Naby Keita (RB Leipzig).
Max Meyer (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Timo Werner replaces Jean-Kévin Augustin.