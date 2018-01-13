RB Leipzig 3-1 Schalke

Naby Keita has scored six goals in 21 appearances this season

Future Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita scored the opening goal as RB Leipzig inflicted Schalke's first defeat since September.

Keita has agreed a deal to join Liverpool in July for £51m, and Leipzig have denied reports they could let him go this month for an extra payment.

The Guinea international's first-half goal against top-four rivals Schalke came from 25 yards via a huge Naldo deflection.

Keita was booked for a foul on Alessandro Schopf, with Daniel Caligiuri crossing the free-kick for Naldo to head in an equaliser.

Keita, whose yellow card means he will be suspended for next Saturday's Bundesliga game against Freiburg, was replaced by Yussuf Poulsen after 67 minutes.

After Keita's withdrawal, Leipzig scored twice more to win the game - with Timo Werner netting from close range and then setting up Bruma to slam in their third.

The win takes Leipzig - who had a Jean-Kevin Augustin penalty saved at 0-0 - up to second in the Bundesliga and above Schalke. However, they are 12 points behind leaders Bayern Munich.